A total of 350 million yuan (about 51.09 million U.S. dollars) has been allocated for boosting high quality development for tourism in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region this year, authorities said Tuesday

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 350 million Yuan (about 51.09 million U.S. Dollars ) has been allocated for boosting high quality development for tourism in northwest China 's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region this year, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the region's reform and development commission, the central government has allocated 346 million yuan for enhancing the region's tourism infrastructure and improving the quality of the region's tourism industry, an increase of 155 million yuan compared with last year.

This year, the region will build 346 toilets, 36 gas stations and 100 parking lots to deal with problems that restrict the development of its tourism industry.

In recent years, Xinjiang has been pushing forward the high quality development of its tourism industry by measures such as solving parking issues and introducing robots in tourist sites.

Data shows that Xinjiang has witnessed robust tourism growth in recent years. In 2018, the number of tourists in the region exceeded 150 million, up more than 40 percent year on year.