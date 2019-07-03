UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

350 Mln Yuan Invested To Boost Xinjiang's Tourism

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:11 PM

350 mln yuan invested to boost Xinjiang's tourism

A total of 350 million yuan (about 51.09 million U.S. dollars) has been allocated for boosting high quality development for tourism in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region this year, authorities said Tuesday

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 350 million Yuan (about 51.09 million U.S. Dollars) has been allocated for boosting high quality development for tourism in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region this year, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the region's reform and development commission, the central government has allocated 346 million yuan for enhancing the region's tourism infrastructure and improving the quality of the region's tourism industry, an increase of 155 million yuan compared with last year.

This year, the region will build 346 toilets, 36 gas stations and 100 parking lots to deal with problems that restrict the development of its tourism industry.

In recent years, Xinjiang has been pushing forward the high quality development of its tourism industry by measures such as solving parking issues and introducing robots in tourist sites.

Data shows that Xinjiang has witnessed robust tourism growth in recent years. In 2018, the number of tourists in the region exceeded 150 million, up more than 40 percent year on year.

Related Topics

China Gas 2018 Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Indian hand in Barnala Incident cannot be ruled ou ..

5 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary relations ..

43 minutes ago

93 power pilferers caught in a day, Rs 1.9mln fine ..

2 minutes ago

Youth abducted for ransom in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Govt implements zero tolerance policy against corr ..

2 minutes ago

All deptts on high alert during Monsoon season: De ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.