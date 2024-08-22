Open Menu

356th ETPB Meeting Focuses On Development, Protection Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

356th ETPB meeting focuses on development, protection initiatives

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The 356th meeting of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held on Thursday, under the leadership of Chairman Syed Attaur Rahman.

The session, held at the board’s headquarters, was marked by a comprehensive briefing delivered by Secretary Farid Iqbal, and attended by a diverse group of members, including Brigadier (retd) Akhtar Nawaz Janjua, Dr. Jawaria Ghazanfar Shahwardi, and other notable figures from the Hindu and Sikh communities across Pakistan.

In his address, Chairman Attaur Rahman emphasised the board's commitment to maximising the potential of Trust lands and properties through development and leasing, in line with established regulations. He highlighted the role of the Land Property business Development Committee in facilitating these efforts. He also underscored the board's stance against encroachment, describing it as a serious offence that would be met with stringent legal measures.

A significant focus of the meeting was protection and enhancement of religious sites for minorities.

Attaur Rahman announced completion of a new accommodation complex in Katas Raj, designed to improve facilities for pilgrims. The board also discussed and approved several key projects, including security upgrades for Gudwara Dera Sahib Lahore, electrical system installations at Gurudwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad, room constructions at Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh Peshawar, and renovations at Gurudwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib.

Financial matters were also addressed, with the board approving the budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. This budget, pending final approval from the ministry, includes allocations for acquiring heavy machinery to support operations against encroachers. Additionally, various agenda items were reviewed, including investments, amendments to service rules, and the hiring of IT officials for the Mufti Abdul Shakoor Data Centre.

The meeting concluded with members praising the board’s performance and its ongoing efforts to safeguard and develop Trust properties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Business Budget Nankana Sahib Farooqabad Mufti From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From World