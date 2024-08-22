356th ETPB meeting focuses on development, protection initiatives

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The 356th meeting of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held on Thursday, under the leadership of Chairman Syed Attaur Rahman.

The session, held at the board’s headquarters, was marked by a comprehensive briefing delivered by Secretary Farid Iqbal, and attended by a diverse group of members, including Brigadier (retd) Akhtar Nawaz Janjua, Dr. Jawaria Ghazanfar Shahwardi, and other notable figures from the Hindu and Sikh communities across Pakistan.

In his address, Chairman Attaur Rahman emphasised the board's commitment to maximising the potential of Trust lands and properties through development and leasing, in line with established regulations. He highlighted the role of the Land Property business Development Committee in facilitating these efforts. He also underscored the board's stance against encroachment, describing it as a serious offence that would be met with stringent legal measures.

A significant focus of the meeting was protection and enhancement of religious sites for minorities.

Attaur Rahman announced completion of a new accommodation complex in Katas Raj, designed to improve facilities for pilgrims. The board also discussed and approved several key projects, including security upgrades for Gudwara Dera Sahib Lahore, electrical system installations at Gurudwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad, room constructions at Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh Peshawar, and renovations at Gurudwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib.

Financial matters were also addressed, with the board approving the budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. This budget, pending final approval from the ministry, includes allocations for acquiring heavy machinery to support operations against encroachers. Additionally, various agenda items were reviewed, including investments, amendments to service rules, and the hiring of IT officials for the Mufti Abdul Shakoor Data Centre.

The meeting concluded with members praising the board’s performance and its ongoing efforts to safeguard and develop Trust properties.