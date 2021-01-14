UrduPoint.com
36 COVID-19 Patients Newly Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:14 PM

Thirty-six COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Thursday

Thirty-six COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Thursday.

There were 885 confirmed cases still being treated, including 24 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Wednesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 87,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 82,324 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,635 died of the disease.

