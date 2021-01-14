36 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Thirty-six COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Thursday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Thirty-six COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Thursday.

There were 885 confirmed cases still being treated, including 24 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Wednesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 87,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 82,324 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,635 died of the disease.