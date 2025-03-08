Open Menu

36 Injured In Australian Army Truck Accident On Storm Deployment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

36 injured in Australian army truck accident on storm deployment

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Two army trucks on a storm aid deployment in eastern Australia collided on Saturday, injuring 36 people some of whom were rushed to multiple hospitals, emergency services and police said.

Australian Defence Force personnel were injured when the trucks crashed southwest of the flood-prone city of Lismore, New South Wales police said in a statement.

Police sent specialist rescue units to the scene while the state's ambulance service dispatched teams of paramedics including two helicopters, officials said.

"A total of 36 patients was the last count I had," said a spokesman for New South Wales Ambulance, adding that some were taken to four hospitals.

The spokesman was not authorised to give further details of the defence personnel's condition.

But some of the troops' injuries were serious, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a joint statement with the defence minister.

"Right now our focus is on the welfare of those involved and their families," it said.

"Our ADF heroes were on their way to help Australians in need."

Australian troops have been deployed to help people cope with the impact of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred, which has lashed a swathe of the eastern coast with rain and powerful winds.

Police said they would investigate the circumstances of the crash.

