3,600-year-old Minoan Bronze Dagger Discovered Off Türkiye's Coast

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A 3,600-year-old bronze dagger, believed to be from the Minoan civilization, has been unearthed off the coast of Türkiye, marking a major archaeological discovery.

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the find on X, stating, "During underwater excavations conducted off the coast of Kumluca in Antalya, a bronze dagger with silver rivets, attributed to the Minoan civilization of Crete, was discovered.

Ersoy emphasized the significance of the discovery, calling it one of the most important finds in the history of underwater archaeology, not only in Türkiye but globally.

The minister also extended his gratitude to Akdeniz University and the Directorate of Excavations and Research for their diligent work in uncovering the ancient artifact.

