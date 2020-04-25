369 More COVID-19 Deaths In France In 24 Hours: Health Officials
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:09 PM
France reported 369 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a lower toll than in previous days, with the number of people in intensive dropping for the 17th day in a row
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 )
While there has been 22,614 virus deaths in France since the beginning of March, health officials said the mortality rate in hospitals was lowest in a month, with 198 deaths in 24 hours.