369 More COVID-19 Deaths In France In 24 Hours: Health Officials

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:09 PM

369 more COVID-19 deaths in France in 24 hours: health officials

France reported 369 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a lower toll than in previous days, with the number of people in intensive dropping for the 17th day in a row

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :France reported 369 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a lower toll than in previous days, with the number of people in intensive dropping for the 17th day in a row.

While there has been 22,614 virus deaths in France since the beginning of March, health officials said the mortality rate in hospitals was lowest in a month, with 198 deaths in 24 hours.

