37 Civilians Killed In Attack In Western Niger: Local Sources

Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:11 PM

Thirty-seven civilians were killed in a western Niger region that has been battered by jihadist incursions from neighbouring Mali, local sources said Tuesday

"Armed men who arrived on motorbikes" attacked the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region on Monday afternoon as people were working in the fields, a local official said, adding: "The toll is very high -- there were 37 dead, including four women and 13 children."

