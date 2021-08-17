37 civilians killed in attack in western Niger: local sources

Thirty-seven civilians were killed in a western Niger region that has been battered by jihadist incursions from neighbouring Mali, local sources said Tuesday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Thirty-seven civilians were killed in a western Niger region that has been battered by jihadist incursions from neighbouring Mali, local sources said Tuesday.

"Armed men who arrived on motorbikes" attacked the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region on Monday afternoon as people were working in the fields, a local official said, adding: "The toll is very high -- there were 37 dead, including four women and 13 children."