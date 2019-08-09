37 Dead In Intercommunal Fighting In Chad: President
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:18 PM
At least 37 people have been killed in fighting this week between rival ethnic groups in Chad, President Idriss Deby said on Friday
"The intercommunal conflict has become a national concern," Deby said at a press conference to mark the country's independence day.
"In three days, 37 Chadians were killed in Ouaddie (eastern Chad)".
Tit-for-tat violence between nomadic camel herders and sedentary farmersover land has escalated in the east, a strategic region on the border with Sudan.