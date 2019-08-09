37 dead in intercommunal fighting in Chad: president

At least 37 people have been killed in fighting this week between rival ethnic groups in Chad, President Idriss Deby said on Friday

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :At least 37 people have been killed in fighting this week between rival ethnic groups in Chad , President Idriss Deby said on Friday.

"The intercommunal conflict has become a national concern," Deby said at a press conference to mark the country's independence day.

"In three days, 37 Chadians were killed in Ouaddie (eastern Chad)".

Tit-for-tat violence between nomadic camel herders and sedentary farmersover land has escalated in the east, a strategic region on the border with Sudan.