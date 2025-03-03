37 Injured In NW Türkiye Bus Crash
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A tour bus traveling from Greece veered off the road in northwestern Türkiye's Canakkale province on Monday, injuring 37 passengers, it is reported.
The accident occurred at 6 a.m.
local time (0300 GMT) when the bus driver, carrying 42 passengers to the western port city of Izmir, lost control of the steering wheel, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
The bus veered into an empty field and came to a stop after crashing into trees, it said.
Authorities dispatched gendarmerie, medical and search-and-rescue teams to the scene. Preliminary reports said three of the injured were in critical condition. An investigation into the accident has been launched.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
37 injured in NW Türkiye bus crash7 minutes ago
-
"Ne Zha 2" makes history as first non-Hollywood film to surpass 2 billion USD7 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says Zelensky needs to be forced to make peace7 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia marks health Martyr Day17 minutes ago
-
BYD, DJI unveil intelligent vehicle-mounted drone system17 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka Railways announces new speed limits to protect wild elephants17 minutes ago
-
"Danger-level" heat index prompts some schools in Philippine capital to suspend classes17 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews security arrangements at Darya Khan-bridge checkpost17 minutes ago
-
227,000 Iftar meals distributed daily at the Prophet's Mosque27 minutes ago
-
Ramadan's cold return: Northern Borders relives winter memories after 30 years37 minutes ago
-
Jazan's perfumed water tradition: A luxurious addition to Iftar tables37 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko: Vice premiers will have more weight in new govt47 minutes ago