37 Injured In NW Türkiye Bus Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

37 injured in NW Türkiye bus crash

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A tour bus traveling from Greece veered off the road in northwestern Türkiye's Canakkale province on Monday, injuring 37 passengers, it is reported.

The accident occurred at 6 a.m.

local time (0300 GMT) when the bus driver, carrying 42 passengers to the western port city of Izmir, lost control of the steering wheel, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The bus veered into an empty field and came to a stop after crashing into trees, it said.

Authorities dispatched gendarmerie, medical and search-and-rescue teams to the scene. Preliminary reports said three of the injured were in critical condition. An investigation into the accident has been launched.

