37 killed in road accident in central Mali: government

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Thirty-seven people were killed and several others injured in a road accident in central Mali on Tuesday, the government said.

"Thirty-seven killed and others seriously injured. This a preliminary toll after a road accident at Zwmbougou," the government said in its official Twitter feed, without detailing the circumstances of the deadly accident.