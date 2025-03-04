370 Male, Female Scouts Assist Visitors At Prophet's Mosque During Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Since the beginning of Ramadan 1446 AH, the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association has been actively providing volunteer services to visitors to the Prophet's Mosque. A group of 350 scouts, both young men and women, and 20 scoutmasters are assisting the worshipers.
The scout team throughout the mosque willingly guides those who are lost, assists elderly individuals with wheelchairs, and organizes pedestrian crossings in collaboration with various government entities and organizations.
Their efforts also include managing the flow of worshipers, facilitating women access to designated prayer areas, and caring for lost children within the mosque.
In addition to their services at the Prophet's Mosque, the association has deployed scout teams at Quba Mosque and the surrounding areas.
