378 Carats Top White Diamond Discovered In Botswana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:18 PM

378 carats top white diamond discovered in Botswana

Canadian miner Lucara Diamond has discovered another unbroken Type IIa 378 carats top white diamond in southern African country Botswana

GABORONE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Canadian miner Lucara Diamond has discovered another unbroken Type IIa 378 carats top white diamond in southern African country Botswana.

The development comes two weeks after the miner discovered a 341 carats top white gem quality diamond from its Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana.

"This superb 378-carat diamond is our second 300+ carat recovery so far this year, marking a strong early start to 2021," said Eira Thomas, Lucara's CEO in a statement issued through the local bourse on Tuesday.

Thomas said Karowe continues to highlight the diamond potential of Botswana.

"Continued and consistent recovery of large diamonds, such as the 378-carat and 341-carat stones, comes at a critical time and provides continued strength and additional foundation to the opportunity to finance and build the underground expansion at Karowe that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026," said Thomas.

Thomas further said the 378 carats diamond represents the 55th diamond greater than 200 carats to be recovered from Karowe since 2015.

