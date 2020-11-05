UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

37th ASEAN Summit, Related Meetings Scheduled For Nov. 12-15

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:46 PM

37th ASEAN summit, related meetings scheduled for Nov. 12-15

The 37th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings will be held via video link from Nov. 12 to 15, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HANOI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The 37th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related meetings will be held via video link from Nov. 12 to 15, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will chair the meetings, said Duong Hoai Nam, vice spokesperson of the ministry, at a press briefing Thursday.

The meetings include the ASEAN summit, the ASEAN-China summit, the 23rd ASEAN-China, Japan and South Korea leaders' meeting, the 15th East Asia Summit, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit and the first ASEAN women leaders' summit, according to the spokesperson.

At the meetings, attendees will discuss regional and international issues of common interest, the process of ASEAN's community building, the role of ASEAN in the post-COVID-19 era among other topics, said Nam.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Vietnam is the ASEAN chair for 2020.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan South Korea Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Women 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

ICAP elects its new Office Bearers for year 2020-2 ..

3 minutes ago

PML-Q boycotts PM's lunch invitation in Islamabad

20 minutes ago

PESCO carries out crackdown against power pilferer ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysia reports 1,009 new COVID-19 cases, 6 death ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Begins Clinical Trial of Its Coronavirus Va ..

4 minutes ago

Recovery in German industrial orders slows in Sept ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.