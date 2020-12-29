UrduPoint.com
38 Citizens Are Denied Permission To Enter Romania In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:52 PM

In the last 24 hours, 38 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, because they did not fulfill legal conditions, informs, on Tuesday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police

BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :In the last 24 hours, 38 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, because they did not fulfill legal conditions, informs, on Tuesday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, for the the last 24 hours, at the Romanian customs approximately 37,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, have gone through the control formalities, with over 13,700 means of transportation (of which 4,800 were freight vehicles).

At the point of entry there were approximately 17,100 people with 6,300 means of transportation, and at the exit point - 20,800 people with 7,400 means of transportation.

The border with Hungary was crossed by approximately 12,600 people and 6,000 means of transportation (1,700 freight vehicles), and for the entry point there were approximately 6,000 people with 2,800 means of transportation.

In regards to specific activities, in the areas of competence - crossing points and 'green frontier', the border police have noticed, within the last 24 hours, 15 illegal actions (8 infractions and 7 fines) made by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (that were about to be illegally introduced in the country) that surpassed the acceptable threshold or were suspect of being counterfeit, with a total value of over 129,000 RON. The value of applied fines go up to approximately 3,600 RON.

