Open Menu

38 Injured In S. Korea's Hospital Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

38 injured in S. Korea's hospital fire

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Thirty-eight people were injured on Saturday from a hospital fire in southeastern South Korea, according to Yonhap news agency.

The fire broke out at around 8:10 a.m. local time (2310 GMT Friday) at a six-story hospital in Gumi, some 200 km southeast of the capital Seoul.

Thirty-eight out of 91 evacuees, including patients, suffered minor injuries such as smoke inhalation.

The hospitalized patients were taken to another nearby hospital.

The fire authorities conducted several search operations inside the hospital building, but no additional casualty was confirmed.

The fire was believed to have started outside the first floor of the hospital before going up along the outer wall.

police and the fire authorities were investigating the exact cause of the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

59 minutes ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

12 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

13 hours ago
Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

13 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

13 hours ago
 People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

13 hours ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

13 hours ago
 BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

13 hours ago
 KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi ..

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

13 hours ago

More Stories From World