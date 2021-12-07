38 killed in Burundi prison fire: vice president

Thirty-eight people died in a huge fire that tore through an overcrowded prison in Burundi on Tuesday, Vice President Prosper Bazombanza said

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Thirty-eight people died in a huge fire that tore through an overcrowded prison in Burundi on Tuesday, Vice President Prosper Bazombanza said.

Another 69 people were seriously injured in the blaze at the facility in the East African country's political capital Gitega, he told reporters.