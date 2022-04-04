UrduPoint.com

38 Roads In Cambodia's Most Popular Tourist Hub Open To Traffic

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 01:06 PM

38 roads in Cambodia's most popular tourist hub open to traffic

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday inaugurated 38 roads with a total length of 108 km in the cultural town of Siem Reap, gateway to the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park

PHNOM PENH, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday inaugurated 38 roads with a total length of 108 km in the cultural town of Siem Reap, gateway to the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park.

The thoroughfares, equipped with street lamps, traffic lights, and security cameras, totally cost 150 million U.S. dollars. The construction began in November 2020 and completed early this year.

Hun Sen said the roads, together with the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport scheduled to be put into operation in late 2023, will give a big boost to the development of tourism in Siem Reap province during the post COVID-19 pandemic era.

"COVID-19 has disrupted us, but it cannot stop us from developing our nation," he said in a speech live broadcast on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK). "The fruit of peace has allowed us to develop the nation everywhere." Meanwhile, Hun Sen named Siem Reap province as the rising star of the North thanks to the newly built infrastructure in the town and the new international airport.

Siem Reap is home to the famed Angkor Archaeological Park, which was inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992.

Hun Sen foresees that a large number of foreign tourists will visit the 401-square-km park in the future as the Southeast Asian nation has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine and most of the kingdom's population have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The number of international visitors to the park has recovered in the first quarter of 2022 after Cambodian borders were reopened to fully vaccinated travelers quarantine-free in November last year, a government report said, adding that it received 19,840 foreign tourists during the January-March period this year, up 342 percent from the same period last year.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cultural site attracted up to 2.2 million foreign tourists in 2019, generating a gross revenue of 99 million U.S. Dollars from ticket sales, the report said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Visit Traffic Siem Reap Hun Same Cambodia SITE November 2019 2020 Post TV From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid ..

Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid COVID-19 wave

8 minutes ago
 Outlaw allegedly manhandles USC official

Outlaw allegedly manhandles USC official

8 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 10,205 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 10,205 new community cases of COVID-19

8 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago
 Macron says wants fresh sanctions against Russia

Macron says wants fresh sanctions against Russia

11 minutes ago
 China's PLA Sends Over 2,000 Doctors to Shanghai A ..

China's PLA Sends Over 2,000 Doctors to Shanghai Amid Largest COVID-19 Lockdown ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.