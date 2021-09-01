UrduPoint.com

380,000 Affected By Heavy Flooding In South Sudan: UN

Heavy flooding has affected about 380,000 people in South Sudan, with overflowing rivers submerging homes and displacing families in the impoverished country, the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said Tuesday

Nearly three-quarters of those affected are in two states -- Unity and Jonglei -- OCHA said in a briefing note, warning of "more heavy rains and flooding expected in the coming months".

"Access is a major challenge, with the majority of flood-affected areas inaccessible by road," the agency said, with aid workers struggling to deliver supplies to displaced populations.

Michael Gai, who fled with his family to Jonglei's capital Bor, said many people were unable to move to safer areas.

"The flooding is coming from all directions -- east south, north and west," he told AFP.

"Many people have left some of the flooded areas but there are some people who have been behind because of vulnerability, they cannot move out of the place," he said. Elderly residents were in a particularly precarious condition, he added.

Rising waters triggered by early seasonal rainfall have deluged farmland, killing livestock and destroying flimsy thatched huts, a year after record floods affected some 700,000 people.

