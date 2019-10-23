39 bodies found in truck container in Essex

(@fidahassanain)

Essex police arrest 25-year old driver over suspicion of murder.

LONDON: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) The bodies of 39 people have been found in a truck container in Essex area of London, British media claim.

The London police arrested 25-year old man from Nothern Ireland for his suspicious role in killing people.

After discovery at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue, Grays, the ambulance service called the police before 01 01:40 BST.

British media claimed that according to Essex Police 39 bodies including 38 adults and a teenager were recovered from the truck. The truck came from Bulgaria and entered the country via Holyhead on Saturday, the police said.