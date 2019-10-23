39 bodies found near London in truck container: UK police

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :British police said 39 bodies were found near London Wednesday in the container of a truck thought to have come from Bulgaria.

Essex Police said the people were all pronounced dead at the scene in an industrial park in Grays, east of London. Early indications suggest the victims are 38 adults and one teenager.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Essex Police chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened." The police said they were alerted by the ambulance service shortlybefore 1:40am (0040 GMT) following the discovery of a truck container withpeople inside at the Waterglade Industrial Park.