39 Dead In Truck Were Chinese: British Media

The 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain were Chinese nationals, several British media outlets reported on Thursday, citing sources

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain were Chinese nationals, several British media outlets reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The victims were discovered in a container on the back of a truck in Grays, east of London, on Wednesday, shortly after arriving by ferry from Belgium.

Your Thoughts and Comments

