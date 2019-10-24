39 dead in truck were Chinese: British media

(@imziishan)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain were Chinese nationals, several British media outlets reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The victims were discovered in a container on the back of a truck in Grays, east of London, on Wednesday, shortly after arriving by ferry from Belgium.