UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39 FETO Suspects Arrested In Simultaneous Raids

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:43 PM

39 FETO suspects arrested in simultaneous raids

Dozens of people were arrested Monday for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in simultaneous operations across the country, security sources said

BALIKESIR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Dozens of people were arrested Monday for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in simultaneous operations across the country, security sources said.

Authorities in the northwestern Balikesir province issued arrest warrants for 54 people, including 36 soldiers on active duty along with expelled and retired former military officials, as part of an investigation led by the provincial prosecutors into FETO, the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Anti-terror police raided the residences of the suspects in 38 provinces and have arrested 39 of them so far, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The operation is underway to nab the remaining suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police National Accountability Bureau Turkey Balikesir July 2016 Media

Recent Stories

Exports increase 5.53% in seven months

2 minutes ago

Glacier disaster survivor recounts escape from Him ..

2 minutes ago

Ejaz Alam Augustine greets cricket team

3 minutes ago

Provincial govt focused on fulfilling all requirem ..

3 minutes ago

Amnesty slams France over arbitrary detentions

7 minutes ago

Biden: "Remains to be seen" if US will send team t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.