39 killed, 6.8 million affected by floods in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The death toll in two Indian states of Assam and Bihar in ongoing floods has reached 39, and 6.8 million people have been affected, officials said Tuesday.

The authorities have deployed 119 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in flood-hit areas of the states and set up a round-the-clock control room in Delhi to monitor the situation.

"NDRF teams are continuously engaged in assisting the local administration in rescue and relief work," said S. N. Pradhan, director general of the NDRF.

According to officials, flood has submerged 30 of the 33 districts of Assam and affected 4.3 million people in these districts.

"Four persons have lost their lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 15," a local government official in Assam said.

Another local government official said Assam state's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Nalbari and Barpeta districts, reviewing the situation.

Indian Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat undertook an aerial survey in Upper Assam and hold a review meeting with ministers and officials in Guwahati.

In Bihar, the death toll due to floods mounted to 24 on Monday. Over 2.5 million people are reeling from the deluge in 12 districts.

"Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar today informed the state assembly (lawmaking body) that over 25 lakh (2.5 million) people across 12 districts were affected due to floods," a local government official said.

Nitish Kumar undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

Officials said rivers of Brahmaputra, Beki, Jiabharali, Katakhal and Barak in Assam are flowing in severe situation. In Bihar, rivers of Kamla, Bagmati, Mahananda and Gandak are also above the danger mark.

All India Radio (AIR) reported that 90 percent of the Kaziranga national park has been submerged in flood water.

Animals have taken shelter on platforms constructed for their safety during the floods. The park is home to endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

Officials said thousands of hectares of farmland are under floodwater in these two states.