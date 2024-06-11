39 Migrants Dead After Boat Sinks Off Yemen: UN Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A boat carrying more than 200 migrants sank off Yemen, leaving at least 39 dead in the latest disaster on the perilous migration route from Africa, a UN agency said Tuesday.
"Tragic incident off #Yemen coast: Boat with 260 migrants sank yesterday. 39 dead, 150 missing, 71 survivors," the International Organisation for Migration said on X, referring to Monday's sinking.
The post did not specify the migrants' nationalities.
Each year many tens of thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa set off across the Red Sea in a bid to reach the oil-rich Gulf, escaping conflict, natural disasters or poor economic prospects.
In April, two boats sank off the coast of Djibouti just two weeks apart, leaving dozens dead.
The IOM said at the time it had recorded a total of 1,350 deaths on the migration route since 2014, not including this year.
In 2023 alone, it said it documented at least 698 deaths on the route, including 105 lost at sea.
The IOM said on Tuesday it was "providing immediate aid to survivors".
