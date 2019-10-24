UrduPoint.com
39 People Who Died In Container In UK Are Chinese

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:57 PM

39 people who died in container in UK are Chinese

Police is investigation the matter that any international organized crime-group may be involved.

LONDON: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) All 39 people who were found dead in truck container in Essex, the eastern part of London, indentified as Chinese nationals, the reports said.


According to the details, police were investigating the matter and held truck driver Mo Robinson, 25, accouontable for his role in murdering 39 people including eight women and 31 men.


Officers ini Northern Ireland conducted raids at three properties and according to National Crime Agenchy an organized crime grouups mighth be involved in it.


the UK authorities said that the trailer arrived in purfleet on the River thames from Zeebrugge in Belgium. The police is investigating the matter why all the chinese citizens and how it happened and who was behind it.
The truck came from Bulgaria and entered the country via Holyhead on Saturday, the police said.

