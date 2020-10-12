UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

390 Illegal Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast: IOM

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:09 PM

390 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Sunday that a total of 390 illegal migrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast in the past 48 hours

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Sunday that a total of 390 illegal migrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast in the past 48 hours.

"In the past 48 hours, 390 migrants, among them women and children, have been intercepted and returned to Libya," IOM Libya tweeted.

"While our teams are present at disembarkation points to provide emergency assistance, we reiterate that no one should be returned to Libya," IOM Libya said.

The IOM said a few days ago that 9,448 illegal migrants, including women and children, had been rescued and returned to Libya in 2020.

The organization also said that 196 migrants died and 275 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route this year.

Libya has become a preferred departure point for illegal immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean towards European shores.

Related Topics

Died Libya Women Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Masdar, Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest roo ..

10 minutes ago

Increase in workers' remittances continues

55 seconds ago

Australia faces risks of heatwaves, severe thunder ..

57 seconds ago

UK to highlight food, beverage display at CIIE

58 seconds ago

Biggest North Pole mission back from 'dying Arctic ..

1 minute ago

Gujranwala rally against incumbent incompetent gov ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.