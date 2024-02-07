390 personnel to perform duties in quick response force of district Central

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui on Wednesday briefed the Quick Response Force (QRF) at the SSP Office regarding General Election 2024.

SSP District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui briefed regarding the election duties to the QRF established in connection with the General Election 2024, according to spokesman for district Central Police.

He informed the personnel that for every 10 buildings, 2 QRF vehicles will be deployed on election day as quick response force.

He told the personnel that the QRF in case of any emergency or untoward situation will respond and inform the higher officers along with informing the base.

District Central Police has deployed 390 personnel in 39 QRF vehicles. Each QRF is deployed for every 10 buildings in the limits of all police stations to respond in case of any emergency.