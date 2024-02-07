390 Personnel To Perform Duties In Quick Response Force Of District Central
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui on Wednesday briefed the Quick Response Force (QRF) at the SSP Office regarding General Election 2024.
SSP District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui briefed regarding the election duties to the QRF established in connection with the General Election 2024, according to spokesman for district Central Police.
He informed the personnel that for every 10 buildings, 2 QRF vehicles will be deployed on election day as quick response force.
He told the personnel that the QRF in case of any emergency or untoward situation will respond and inform the higher officers along with informing the base.
District Central Police has deployed 390 personnel in 39 QRF vehicles. Each QRF is deployed for every 10 buildings in the limits of all police stations to respond in case of any emergency.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From World
-
'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine2 minutes ago
-
China launches construction of biomedical platform for disease research2 minutes ago
-
China ramps up efforts to further boost NEV trade, cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Cambodia PM thanks Thailand for stopping 'interference' after activists held12 minutes ago
-
Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan22 minutes ago
-
UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war22 minutes ago
-
Mostly warmer, sunny weather during Spring Festival: forecast32 minutes ago
-
China launches campaign to combat movie piracy during Spring Festival holiday32 minutes ago
-
China continues to enhance public medical services32 minutes ago
-
China continues to enhance public medical services32 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits UN Resident Coordinator Office in China42 minutes ago
-
Innovation is fundamental pillar for enhancing energy efficiency, sustainability: DoE Chairman42 minutes ago