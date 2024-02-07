Open Menu

390 Personnel To Perform Duties In Quick Response Force Of District Central

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

390 personnel to perform duties in quick response force of district Central

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui on Wednesday briefed the Quick Response Force (QRF) at the SSP Office regarding General Election 2024.

SSP District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui briefed regarding the election duties to the QRF established in connection with the General Election 2024, according to spokesman for district Central Police.

He informed the personnel that for every 10 buildings, 2 QRF vehicles will be deployed on election day as quick response force.

He told the personnel that the QRF in case of any emergency or untoward situation will respond and inform the higher officers along with informing the base.

District Central Police has deployed 390 personnel in 39 QRF vehicles. Each QRF is deployed for every 10 buildings in the limits of all police stations to respond in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Election Police Vehicles All Election 2018

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

1 hour ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

3 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

7 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

16 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

16 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

16 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

16 hours ago

More Stories From World