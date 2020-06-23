3D technology promotes sales of Panama dealerships amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus forces people to stay indoors, dealerships in Panama that suffered a plunge in sales presented virtual showrooms in an attempt to boost their business

PANAMA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :As the coronavirus forces people to stay indoors, dealerships in Panama that suffered a plunge in sales presented virtual showrooms in an attempt to boost their business.

To survive the crisis, Commercial Auto Group, a distribution partner of China's GAC Motor in Panama, has recently launched a virtual showroom and sales venue using 3D technology to present high-end Chinese cars to local consumers.

The company developed an application last week, which enabled customers to take a virtual tour of the brand's two-story showroom and get a close look at the GAC vehicles and their interiors, as well as consult auto specifications and prices, and even contact dealers directly via WhatsApp to ask questions or schedule a test drive from their homes.

The app borrowed the same 3D technology used to show real estate to potential buyers, and it is almost like being inside the vehicle, and can be accessed comfortably via a mobile phone or a tablet, said Eynar Samudio, general manager and partner of Commercial Auto Group.

"We think that this is a trend that will continue to strengthen in the future," Samudio told Xinhua recently.

The company's efforts have paid off as it already sold two cars last week to buyers who never set foot in the real showroom, said Samudio, adding that the model can be applied to other dealerships in countries around the world where people are prevented by the pandemic from selecting cars in person.

As of Monday, the Central American country has reported more than 26,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University.