3M to Continue Exporting N95 Masks to Canada Under New Deal With Trump - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Canada will continue to receive essential medical equipment from 3M as part of the deal reached earlier in the day with the US government, the manufacturing giant announced in a statement.

In recent days, Canadian officials have expressed concern about reports of shipments of personal protective equipment being intercepted by the United States, including a shipment of three million N95 masks destined for the province of Ontario over the weekend.

"3M will import 166.

5 million respirators over the next three months primarily from its manufacturing facility in China, starting in April," the company said on Monday. "The plan will also enable 3M to continue sending US produced respirators to Canada and Latin America, where 3M is the Primary source of supply."

Last week, the Trump administration formally invoked the Defense Production Act to require 3M to prioritize orders from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency for N95 respirators, which would have impacted deliveries to Canada.