UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3M To Continue Exporting N95 Masks To Canada Under New Deal With Trump - Statement

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:00 AM

3M to Continue Exporting N95 Masks to Canada Under New Deal With Trump - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Canada will continue to receive essential medical equipment from 3M as part of the deal reached earlier in the day with the US government, the manufacturing giant announced in a statement.

In recent days, Canadian officials have expressed concern about reports of shipments of personal protective equipment being intercepted by the United States, including a shipment of three million N95 masks destined for the province of Ontario over the weekend.

"3M will import 166.

5 million respirators over the next three months primarily from its manufacturing facility in China, starting in April," the company said on Monday. "The plan will also enable 3M to continue sending US produced respirators to Canada and Latin America, where 3M is the Primary source of supply."

Last week, the Trump administration formally invoked the Defense Production Act to require 3M to prioritize orders from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency for N95 respirators, which would have impacted deliveries to Canada.

Related Topics

Import China Canada Company Trump Ontario United States April From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

5 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.