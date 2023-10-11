Open Menu

3rd Belt And Road Forum For International Cooperation To Be Held From Oct 17-18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held from Oct 17-18

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the forum and deliver a keynote speech, and hold a welcome banquet for foreign leaders and heads of international organizations attending the forum, she said in a statement issued here.

An opening ceremony, three high level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy and the six thematic forums on trade and people to people connectivity will be held.

Think Tank exchanges, Silk Road and sub national maritime cooperations respectively. A CEOs conference is also to be held.

The second Belt and Road Forum was held in Beijing from April 25 to 27, 2019 drawing over 6,000 participants from more than 150 countries and 92 international organizations.

APP/asg

