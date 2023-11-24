Open Menu

3rd China-Pak Non-wood Forest S&T Exchange Conference To Be Held This Month

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

3rd China-Pak non-wood forest S&T exchange conference to be held this month

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The third Science and Technology Exchange Conference on China-Pakistan Tropical Arid Non-wood Forest will be held from November 26-28 in Zhengzhou, China, and Gwadar, Pakistan.

The conference will take place both online and offline simultaneously.

The event is hosted by the Chinese Society of Forestry (CSF) and Central South University of Forestry and Technology, and organized by Henan Agricultural University, Henan Forestry Society, Economic Forest Branch of CSF, China Overseas Port Holding Company and Yulin Holdings.

"With a focus on medicinal woody plants and their active substances, the organizers will invite experts from both China and Pakistan to discuss the advancements made in improving the efficiency of the non-wood forest industry in arid areas," China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The conference will specifically highlight the extraction and utilization of these plants and their active substances in arid regions.The science and technology exchange conference also seeks to facilitate the improvement of ecological environment and people's livelihoods in Pakistan's tropical arid areas.

Meanwhile, research results will also contribute to the Chinese market and help address the shortage of non-wood forest products in China.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Technology Exchange China Company Gwadar Yulin Zhengzhou November Market Event From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

1 hour ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

10 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

10 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

10 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

10 hours ago
Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

11 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

11 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

11 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

11 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

11 hours ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

11 hours ago

More Stories From World