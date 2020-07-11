UrduPoint.com
3rd NDU International Defense Forum Kicks Off In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:03 PM

The third International Defense Forum hosted by the National Defense University (NDU) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held to exchange views on international and regional security cooperation in the context of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The third International Defense Forum hosted by the National Defense University (NDU) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held to exchange views on international and regional security cooperation in the context of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign senior military officers, experts and scholars from 84 countries attended the forum via online and offline channels, China Military Online reported.

The two-day forum, which featured the theme of "Global Anti-pandemic fight and International Security Cooperation", involves three sessions including "The Impact of the COVID-19 on National/International Security", "Experience and Practice of Anti-pandemic Fight in Countries in the World" and "The Future of International Security Cooperation in Post-coronavirus Era".

Sixteen experts in economy, science and technology, medical, military affairs, international politics and other fields, were invited to give individual speeches.

Lt. Gen. Wu Jieming, Political Commissar of the NDU, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. "I hope we can gather the voice of reason, discuss ways of cooperation, and seek win-win strategies through this dialogue and exchange," he said.

All participants at the forum analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on national security and international situation, actively shared their experience in combating the pandemic, in an effort to contribute to the global security cooperation in the post-coronavirus era.

Many Chinese experts believe that the pandemic will significantly accelerate the change of the world, including the influence of the international powers. Many countries are also accelerating the innovation and application of science and technology during the pandemic.

As for the impact on national security to individual countries, representatives from home and abroad held that the pandemic directly impacted a country's economic development, health system and political security, causing a series of social problems, such as unemployment, insufficient food supply, public health crisis and increased criminal activities.

In this regard, countries should deepen international cooperation in pandemic prevention and control, share experience in combating the pandemic, strengthen communication and exchange, and provide global solutions to global problems.

