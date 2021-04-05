UrduPoint.com
4 Dead, 2 Injured In North China Traffic Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:48 PM

4 dead, 2 injured in north China traffic accident

HOHHOT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and two others injured in a traffic accident in the city of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Monday.

The accident occurred at 12:34 p.m. Sunday when two cars traveling on a provincial expressway collided head-on in Aohan Banner of Chifeng City, according to the local public security bureau. Further investigation is underway.

More Stories From World

