4 dead, 2 injured in north China traffic accident

HOHHOT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and two others injured in a traffic accident in the city of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Monday.

The accident occurred at 12:34 p.m. Sunday when two cars traveling on a provincial expressway collided head-on in Aohan Banner of Chifeng City, according to the local public security bureau. Further investigation is underway.