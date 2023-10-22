Open Menu

4 Dead After Fishing Boat Capsizes In S. Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

4 dead after fishing boat capsizes in S. Korea

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) -- Four people were killed and the remaining 14 crew members on board injured on Sunday as their fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southwestern coast, according to Yonhap news agency.

The 7.

93-ton vessel carrying 18 people overturned in seas off the west coast town of Buan, some 200 km south of Seoul, at 5:57 a.m. local time (2057 GMT Saturday), after colliding with a tugboat, Yonhap quoted coast guard officials as saying.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation.

