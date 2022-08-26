UrduPoint.com

4 Dead In Ethiopian Air Raid As Govt Denies Civilians Targeted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

4 dead in Ethiopian air raid as govt denies civilians targeted

Four people were killed Friday in an Ethiopian air strike on Tigray's capital city, a hospital official said, as the government denied it had targeted civilians in the rebel-held region

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people were killed Friday in an Ethiopian air strike on Tigray's capital city, a hospital official said, as the government denied it had targeted civilians in the rebel-held region.

The strike on Mekele, the first in many months, came just days after ground fighting resumed between government forces and rebels, ending a five-month truce and dashing hopes of peace talks.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, told AFP in a text message: "Four are dead by the time they arrive (at) the hospital.

Two of the dead are children." Nine others were receiving treatment for injuries, he said.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which recaptured Tigray from government forces in June 2021, said a residential area and a kindergarten were hit.

"Civilians are dead and injured" and a rescue operation was under way, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a TPLF spokesman, told AFP in a message.

Two humanitarian sources in Ethiopia told AFP they had been notified of an air strike in Mekele, but provided no details about targets or casualties.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Mekele Ethiopia June From Government

Recent Stories

FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was ..

FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was Ordered to Hush Biden Laptop S ..

3 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

3 minutes ago
 Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood distributes c ..

Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood distributes cash prizes

3 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary for mobile health teams mobilizati ..

Chief Secretary for mobile health teams mobilization to cure flood affected mass ..

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 3,195 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 3,195 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to establish floo ..

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to establish flood relief camps

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.