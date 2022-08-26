4 dead in Ethiopian air raid as govt denies civilians targeted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people were killed Friday in an Ethiopian air strike on Tigray's capital city, a hospital official said, as the government denied it had targeted civilians in the rebel-held region.

The strike on Mekele, the first in many months, came just days after ground fighting resumed between government forces and rebels, ending a five-month truce and dashing hopes of peace talks.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, told AFP in a text message: "Four are dead by the time they arrive (at) the hospital.

Two of the dead are children." Nine others were receiving treatment for injuries, he said.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which recaptured Tigray from government forces in June 2021, said a residential area and a kindergarten were hit.

"Civilians are dead and injured" and a rescue operation was under way, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a TPLF spokesman, told AFP in a message.

Two humanitarian sources in Ethiopia told AFP they had been notified of an air strike in Mekele, but provided no details about targets or casualties.