4 Dead In Philippine Landslide

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

4 dead in Philippine landslide

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Four people died in a landslide that hit a remote village in Quezon province of the Philippines, a Philippine Air Force spokesperson said Thursday.

Colonel Ma. Consuelo Castillo, chief of the Philippine Air Force Public Affairs Office, said the bodies of the four buried alive by the landslide that struck the village on Tuesday night were retrieved on Wednesday.

Local and military officials in the province confirmed the incident, saying the landslide buried five houses at the foot of the mountain.

The victims, a pregnant woman, her husband, and two other men, were mountain farmers who also engaged in small-scale gold mining, officials said.

Authorities said heavy rain triggered the landslide.

