4 Dead In Philippine Road Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

4 dead in Philippine road crash

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Four people died after their car collided with a dump truck in Olongapo City, northeast of Manila, police said Monday.

Police said the accident occurred around 8 p.m. local time on Sunday while the two vehicles were traveling a curvy road in the city.

Pictures posted on social media showed the wrecked car pinned underneath the ten-wheeler truck.

The victims, who suffered severe head and body injuries, were declared dead on arrival at a city hospital.

Initial investigation showed the car was heading back to the city when the accident happened. One victim just visited his fiancee's family in nearby Bataan province to plan the wedding next month.

