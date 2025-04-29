4 dead, including children, when vehicle crashes into US child center

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Four people aged four to 18 were killed Monday when a vehicle plowed into a building housing an after-school camp in the US state of Illinois, police said, adding they were investigating the crash.

Several others were injured and transported to hospital, Illinois State Police said in a statement, while the driver of the vehicle was uninjured and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

"At this time, we can confirm four fatalities believed to be between the ages of 4-18 years.

Three individuals were struck outside the building and one inside," the statement read.

"Several additional individuals have been transferred to local area hospitals by ambulance and one by a life flight helicopter."

Police responded to the crash in Chatham, a small town around 10 miles south of state capital Springfield, at around 3:20 pm (2020 GMT) on Monday.