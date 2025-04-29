Open Menu

4 Dead, Including Children, When Vehicle Crashes Into US Child Center

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM

4 dead, including children, when vehicle crashes into US child center

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Four people aged four to 18 were killed Monday when a vehicle plowed into a building housing an after-school camp in the US state of Illinois, police said, adding they were investigating the crash.

Several others were injured and transported to hospital, Illinois State Police said in a statement, while the driver of the vehicle was uninjured and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

"At this time, we can confirm four fatalities believed to be between the ages of 4-18 years.

Three individuals were struck outside the building and one inside," the statement read.

"Several additional individuals have been transferred to local area hospitals by ambulance and one by a life flight helicopter."

Police responded to the crash in Chatham, a small town around 10 miles south of state capital Springfield, at around 3:20 pm (2020 GMT) on Monday.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

10 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

10 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

10 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

10 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

10 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

10 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

10 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

10 hours ago
 Progress on development schemes reviewed

Progress on development schemes reviewed

10 hours ago

More Stories From World