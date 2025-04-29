4 Dead, Including Children, When Vehicle Crashes Into US Child Center
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Four people aged four to 18 were killed Monday when a vehicle plowed into a building housing an after-school camp in the US state of Illinois, police said, adding they were investigating the crash.
Several others were injured and transported to hospital, Illinois State Police said in a statement, while the driver of the vehicle was uninjured and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
"At this time, we can confirm four fatalities believed to be between the ages of 4-18 years.
Three individuals were struck outside the building and one inside," the statement read.
"Several additional individuals have been transferred to local area hospitals by ambulance and one by a life flight helicopter."
Police responded to the crash in Chatham, a small town around 10 miles south of state capital Springfield, at around 3:20 pm (2020 GMT) on Monday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
Progress on development schemes reviewed
More Stories From World
-
Markets rise as traders gear up for earnings, key jobs data2 minutes ago
-
4 dead, including children, when vehicle crashes into US child center2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan highlights India's 'oppression' in Kashmir as two countries' delegates lock horns at UN2 minutes ago
-
Yamal stardust could give Barca edge on Inter Milan32 minutes ago
-
Violence-weary Trinidadians vote in general election42 minutes ago
-
Power outage brings chaos to Spain and Portugal42 minutes ago
-
Inter slump puts season at risk ahead of daunting Barca trip42 minutes ago
-
Cavaliers scorch Heat to seal series sweep52 minutes ago
-
Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated8 hours ago
-
Global stocks mixed amid trade hopes as markets await tech earnings8 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results8 hours ago