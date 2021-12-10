UrduPoint.com

4 Die In Car Accident In Namibia

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:37 PM

4 die in car accident in Namibia

WINDHOEK, Dec. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:At least 14 people died in a car crash in the Otjozondjupa region on Friday morning after a minibus and a sedan collided and caught fire, Namibian police said.

According to the incident report, 14 occupants in the vehicles succumbed to the fire caused by the crash while two passengers, including a child, survived and were rushed to the hospital.

Namibia's road crashes, injuries and deaths had dropped significantly amid COVID-19 restrictions, according to reports.

