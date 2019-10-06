4 GLONASS Navigation Satellites to Be Launched Into Orbit Before 2021 - Insurance Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Four more satellites will join the Russian GLONASS navigation system before 2021, documents of the Ingosstrakh insurance company, obtained by Sputnik, show.

At the moment, the GLONASS constellation consists of 27 satellites, including 22 operational devices in orbit. Two satellites are in maintenance.

To ensure the global coverage of the navigation system, 24 operational satellites are needed.

Ingosstrakh papers show that before 2021, two GLONASS-M, one GLONASS-K and one GLONASS-K2 satellites will be launched into orbit by Soyuz carrier rockets.

On Saturday, the Russian Aerospace Forces announced that the Russian military had finished testing the next-generation GLONASS-K navigation satellite and that flight tests of the entire GLONASS navigation system with the new satellite would be finished in the first half of 2020.