4 Injured In ExxonMobil Plant Fire In Texas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:49 PM

4 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Texas

Four people were injured Thursday in a fire that broke out at an ExxonMobil plant in Texas, police said, labeling it a "major industrial accident." Police said in a statement on Twitter that three people were airlifted to hospital and one was taken in an ambulance

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Four people were injured Thursday in a fire that broke out at an ExxonMobil plant in Texas, police said, labeling it a "major industrial accident." Police said in a statement on Twitter that three people were airlifted to hospital and one was taken in an ambulance. There were no fatalities.

Smoke billowed from the site and emergency vehicles could be seen outside the refinery as response teams worked to extinguish the fire that the company said started around 1:00 am in the town of Baytown.

"The unit affected processes material with gasoline components," ExxonMobil said in a statement. "Our first priority remains the safety of people in the community and in our facilities."The company added that it continued to monitor air quality at the site and that no adverse impact had been identified.

Local authorities did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

