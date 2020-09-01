UrduPoint.com
4 Injured In Japan As Powerful Typhoon Hits Okinawa, Over 200 Flights Cancelled - Reports

4 Injured in Japan as Powerful Typhoon Hits Okinawa, Over 200 Flights Cancelled - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) At least four people were wounded in Japan as Typhoon Maysak hit the country's southern Okinawa region, the NHK broadcaster reports.

More than 240 flights to and from the Okinawa region were cancelled because of the typhoon, which has caused power shutdowns in at least 30,000 households, NHK said.

Typhoon Maysak is now traveling north-west with maximum sustained winds of 45 meters per second (100 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 65 meters per second (145 miles per hour).

The typhoon is expected to weaken slightly on Wednesday, as it nears its second landfall, in South Korea.

