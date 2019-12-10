UrduPoint.com
4 Killed, 2 Injured In Czech Republic Hospital Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:22 PM

4 killed, 2 injured in Czech Republic hospital shooting

At least four people were killed and two others were critically injured in a hospital shooting in the Czech Republic, local police said Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :At least four people were killed and two others were critically injured in a hospital shooting in the Czech Republic, local police said Tuesday.

The shooting took place at Ostrava Teaching Hospital in the country's northeast at around 7.00 a.m.

local time (0600GMT), according to media reports. Police said they were still searching for the perpetrator.

"There are four dead and two seriously injured people at the scene. Police are intensively searching for the perpetrator. We ask the public for cooperation, in case of any knowledge, please contact us on line 158," the police said on Twitter.

