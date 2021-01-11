4 killed, 20 injured in cylinder blast inside community kitchen in Bangladesh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DHAKA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Four members of a community were killed and 20 injured after a gas cylinder exploded inside its kitchen in Gazipur on the outskirts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka Monday, said a Fire Service and Civil Defence official.

Kabirul Alam, an officer of local Kaliakoir fire service station, told journalists that "a woman along with three men including her husband was killed and 20 others were injured after a gas cylinder meant for cooking food inside the colony kitchen for mostly garment workers suddenly caught fire and exploded.

" He said the fire also burnt down fully or partially at least 50 houses in the colony at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Monday.All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, said the official.

He said firemen managed to bring the flames under control after hectic efforts of around one hour.

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense formed a committee to investigate the incident.