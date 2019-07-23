UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Killed As Tanzania Police Clash With Illegal Fishermen

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:34 PM

4 killed as Tanzania police clash with illegal fishermen

A policeman and three villagers were killed in a gunfight between law enforcers and locals accused of illegally fishing on Lake Victoria, an official said Tuesday

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A policeman and three villagers were killed in a gunfight between law enforcers and locals accused of illegally fishing on Lake Victoria, an official said Tuesday.

The lake, like many of East Africa's so-called Great Lakes, has been hard hit by overfishing, leading to increasing clashes between those plying its waters and authorities.

John Mongella, the governor of Mwanza region in northern Tanzania, told ITV Television a fight broke out between local fishermen and a police unit battling illegal fishing on Monday.

"Shots were fired, killing three villagers. The villagers then shot the person heading the patrol unit," said Mongella.

Tanzanian authorities have stepped up patrols on the lake.

Jumanne Muliro, police commander for the Mwanza region, said the police unit had seized nets used for illegal fishing on the island of Siza.

"The village chief called the owners of the nets who, upon arrival, attacked our unit," he said, adding police then opened fire.

Lake Victoria, which stretches into Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and whose catchment also touches Burundi and Rwanda, is known for its unique biodiversity.

Last year, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) warned that plant and animal life in Lake Victoria was being "decimated", with 20 percent of species facing extinction.

This was due to climate change, industrial and agricultural pollution, and poor fishing practices.

A report warned this could prove disastrous for lake communities.

Worldwide, overfishing is upending delicate ecosystems, but also impacting the livelihoods of millions.

In east Africa, conflict is growing over ever-scarcer lake resources.

Uganda has stepped up security on lakes Edward and Albert, which straddle the Democratic Republic of Congo whose fishermen increasingly venture into Ugandan waters due to depleted stocks on their side.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Police Governor Poor Victoria Mwanza Burundi Tanzania Rwanda Congo Kenya Uganda Stocks TV Million

Recent Stories

DHS Defends Plan to Allow More Rapid Deportations ..

42 seconds ago

Kazimierz Albin, early Auschwitz prisoner, dies in ..

43 seconds ago

LWMC MD inspects cleanliness in city

47 seconds ago

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review performanc ..

49 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

8 minutes ago

Opposition's protest aimed at concealing their cor ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.