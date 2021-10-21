UrduPoint.com

4 Killed By High Winds In Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:09 PM

Four people were killed and six injured in Poland on Thursday as high winds caused disruption in the south of the country, the state fire service said

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and six injured in Poland on Thursday as high winds caused disruption in the south of the country, the state fire service said.

Firefighters said they had been called out 3,200 times by 1230 GMT.

All four deaths occurred in the Lower Silesia region.

One person was killed when a van was blown off the road and a builder died when a wall of a house under construction fell over.

In the city of Wroclaw, a tree fell on a passenger car.

"Two people died in this incident," fire service spokesman Karol Kierzkowski told Poland's PAP news agency.

