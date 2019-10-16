4 new bases established on mainland to boost cross trait exchanges

Another four bases for exchanges across the Taiwan Strait have been set up in provinces of Zhejiang, Hubei and Fujian, as well as Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a Chinese mainland spokesman said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Another four bases for exchanges across the Taiwan Strait have been set up in provinces of Zhejiang, Hubei and Fujian, as well as Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a Chinese mainland spokesman said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference that the move is to create more platforms for compatriots on both sides of the Strait to look back on the shared history, appreciate culture, renew the kinship and pursue common development.

The new bases have played an important role in boosting exchanges and cooperation across the Strait, Ma said, extending welcome to more compatriots from Taiwan to visit those bases.

Ma further said that, since 2009, a total of 75 such bases have been established in 23 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland.