4 Of Family Die Of Suffocation In India's Gujarat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM

4 of family die of suffocation in India's Gujarat

NEW DELH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Four members of a family were killed Sunday due to suffocation after fire broke inside their house in the western Indian state of Gujarat, police said.

"Early today, a fire broke out inside a house, following which four members of a family, including a couple and their infant child, were killed due to asphyxiation," a police official said.

"The fire erupted on the first floor of the house where the family members were sleeping."

Immediately after the incident, firefighters were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"The four members were found lying unconscious on the first floor and they were immediately removed to a government hospital, but the doctors there declared them dead," the police official said.

Police suspected the fire was caused because of the overheating of an air conditioner.

