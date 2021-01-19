UrduPoint.com
4 People Missing After Avalanche At Ski Resort In Russia Found Alive - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:10 AM

4 People Missing After Avalanche at Ski Resort in Russia Found Alive - Emergency Services

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Four of the people missing in Russia's Dombay after an avalanche have been found alive, local emergency services have announced.

"Four nationals who, according to information from their relatives, could not be contacted, have eventually been found," a local emergency official said.

On Monday, a participant in the rescue operation told Sputnik that six people were rescued after the avalanche.

The local emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that up to 12 people could be under the snow.

On Monday, an avalanche descended on the ski resort of Dombay in the south of Russia. According to preliminary reports, two ski rentals and a cafe were struck by the avalanche.

More Stories From World

