4 Rockets Fired From Lebanon Towards Israel: Military Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:36 PM

4 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel: military source

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Four rockets were fired on Wednesday from southern Lebanon towards Israel in the third such attack in less than a week, a military source told AFP.

The rockets were fired from near the village of Seddiqine in the district of Tyre, the source said, without specifying who was responsible.

