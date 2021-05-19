4 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel: military source

Four rockets were fired on Wednesday from southern Lebanon towards Israel in the third such attack in less than a week, a military source told AFP

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Four rockets were fired on Wednesday from southern Lebanon towards Israel in the third such attack in less than a week, a military source told AFP.

The rockets were fired from near the village of Seddiqine in the district of Tyre, the source said, without specifying who was responsible.